BREAKING: Paul George Commits to Return to the Thunder

Paul George has committed to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder ending his free agency, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojarowski. George can’t officially sign with the team until July 6th due to NBA rules.

George averaged nearly 22 points, nearly six rebounds and three assists in his first season with the Thunder. OKC acquired George the night before free agency began in 2017 with the Thunder sending Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to the Pacers. It set a year long recruiting pitch from Sam Presti and the organization in motion.

The announcement comes on the heels of a “Summer Hype House Party” hosted by Russell Westbrook. The party featured 500 guests and included a private performance by platinum selling rap artist Nas.

George, a Los Angeles native, was a highly coveted target of his hometown Lakers. George saying, “I love LA. It’s home.” However, George admitted that he was comfortable trying to win championships with Russell Westbrook in ESPN’s My Journey. A documentary chronicling George’s free agency.

Thunder GM Sam Presti was featured in the documentary saying, “Scared money don’t make none,” which was in relation to how OKC took a risk trading for George knowing he could leave and the Thunder would get nothing. That’s a lyric in the song Midnight by A Tribe Called Quest. Coincidentally, that’s the time George announced he was returning to the Thunder.

