Report: Pilot in fatal Oklahoma crash familiar with area

ENID, Okla. – The National Transportation Safety Board says a Texas pilot who was killed when the crop-dusting plane he was flying crashed in northwestern Oklahoma was familiar with the region.

The Enid News & Eagle reports that a preliminary report by the NTSB says the pilot, 52-year-old Rodney Sherry of Olton, Texas, was in good spirits and accustomed to the Enid-area field where he was spraying fertilizer.

Sherry crashed June 19. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says he was the only person on board when the aircraft crashed into a wheat field just northwest of Enid, 75 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Officials say the single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft apparently crashed after striking a guideline wire attached to an approximately 400-foot-tall communications tower.

This was the second fatal crop duster crash within the past month.

On May 30, Andy Deterding was killed after a crop duster he was flying crashed into a guy line.