Russell Westbrook Hosts Party in Arcadia Ahead of NBA Free Agency

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 13: Teammates Paul George #13 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder talk during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 13, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
With free agency just hours away, News 4 has learned that Russell Westbrook is hosting a party in Arcadia on Saturday night. ESPN’s Royce Young called it a “Summer Hype House Party.” The source adds that only 500 people are going to
Sources also tell KFOR that platinum selling rap artist Nas is going to perform.
The source adds that Paul George is expected to be in attendance as well. The party begins at 8:15 while NBA free agency starts at 11:01 CT.
Marc Stein of the New York times reports that George is “strongly considering” signing a two or three year deal with the Thunder.