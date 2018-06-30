× Russell Westbrook Hosts Party in Arcadia Ahead of NBA Free Agency

With free agency just hours away, News 4 has learned that Russell Westbrook is hosting a party in Arcadia on Saturday night. ESPN’s Royce Young called it a “Summer Hype House Party.” The source adds that only 500 people are going to

Sources also tell KFOR that platinum selling rap artist Nas is going to perform.

The source adds that Paul George is expected to be in attendance as well. The party begins at 8:15 while NBA free agency starts at 11:01 CT.

Marc Stein of the New York times reports that George is “strongly considering” signing a two or three year deal with the Thunder.