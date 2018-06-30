Strong storms move across the state

Severe Thunderstorms are expected in the OKC metro through 5:00 P.M. today!

T’storms will be developing as the disturbance approaches from the southwest with some severe weather possible. Main threats are damaging winds, some hail, heavy rain and lightning.

T’storms should taper off tonight with lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

On Sunday a weak front stalls out across Oklahoma with partly cloudy skies, hot and humid weather continuing. Highs in the 80s north to 100s south. There’s a low chance for random isolated to scattered t’storms on Sunday.

Next week looks mostly sunny, hot and humid with less chance for t’storms. Highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

The 4th of July forecast is sunny and hot with highs in the 90s.