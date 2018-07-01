Earthquake shakes central Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) – Did you feel it?

Saturday at 9:58 in the evening, the U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in central Oklahoma. It was felt in Edmond, Frost, Oklahoma City, and Stillwater.

#Earthquake felt near #SperryRanch 3 mi. east of Guthrie, OK. 3.1 mag at 9:58pm according to USGS. Pretty good “shaker” here at the ranch; epicenter less than 4 miles to our northeast, and just southwest of Langston Lake. — SPIA® Index (@SPIAindex) July 1, 2018

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The agency said the tremor originated about eight miles east of Guthrie and was recorded at a depth of nearly 5.5 miles.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce the volume of wastewater injections.