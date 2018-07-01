Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Earthquake shakes central Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) – Did you feel it?

Saturday at 9:58 in the evening, the U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in central Oklahoma.  It was felt in Edmond, Frost, Oklahoma City, and Stillwater.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The agency said the tremor originated about eight miles east of Guthrie and was recorded at a depth of nearly 5.5 miles.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce the volume of wastewater injections.