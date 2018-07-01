× Jerami Grant Also Returning to the Thunder

Paul George isn’t the only person returning to Oklahoma City. Free agent forward Jerami Grant has agreed to return to the Thunder.

Grant was a key reserve for the Thunder last season scoring eight points (on 54 percent shooting) and four rebounds a contest in 20 minutes.

Optimism that the Thunder would be able to sign him and Paul George was low, but OKC made it work. Now the Thunder has one of the biggest pay rolls in the history of the NBA.

The Thunder are willing to pay the penalties in order to keep in contention. OKC returns their core players that helped them to the fourth seed in the west last season.