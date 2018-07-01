One victim in an overnight shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Police officers responded to an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 12:06 a.m. Sunday morning, police officers were dispatched to a call near Britton and Western involving 2 groups of adults and juveniles who were fighting and one person was reportedly shot.

The shooting victim was one of the juveniles. The juvenile was shot in the knee and transported by EMSA to the hospital. The wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Police are advising there were multiple vehicles and suspects. The Crime Scene Unit is also working on the incident.

If you have any information that could help, call the police.