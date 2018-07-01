Tuition increases approved by Oklahoma Regents

OKLAHOMA – Most college students will see a tuition hike for next semester.

21 of Oklahoma’s 25 higher education institutions will increase their current tuition. The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education approved the new tuition and fees for the state’s colleges and universities.

Only the University of Oklahoma, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Eastern Oklahoma State College and Murray State College did not seek a tuition increase.

The Oklahoman reports that several college presidents cited the need to raise faculty and staff pay as a reason for the increase.

All of the increases vary. For example:

Carl Albert State College – $130.80

Oklahoma Panhandle State University – $480

University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma – $480

Oklahoma State University – $280.50