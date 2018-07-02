× 3-day ‘Hemp Fest of Oklahoma’ to be headlined by Snoop Dogg

OKLAHOMA CITY – Organizers say a world-renowned recording artist will be coming to Oklahoma to headline the inaugural ‘Hemp Fest of Oklahoma.’

The ‘Hemp Fest of Oklahoma’ will be held at Lost Lakes Entertainment Complex, located at 3510 N.E. 10th, for a three-day festival that begins on Friday, Sept. 7.

Organizers say the festival will feature musical performers of all genres, along with guest speakers to talk about the advantages of hemp in society.

Snoop Dogg, an American rap artist, will headline the event.

Free tickets to ‘Hemp Fest’ are available online.