3rd “Heat Alert” of the summer has been issued

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The cooling storms and small cold front from the weekend gave us a bit of relief from the heat and humidity. However, it is all being undone.

EMSA dispatchers received numerous heat related calls Monday afternoon. They quickly issued the 3rd “Heat Alert” of the summer.

Cutting the grass in Oklahoma heat is no joke 😫 — Jasmine (@jaequexo) July 2, 2018

Since 3 p.m. Monday, more than five people called 911. The callers specifically told dispatchers that is was the heat making them sick. EMSA is advising anyone going outdoors to take special precautions.

They suggest avoiding hot foods and heavy meals because they add heat to your body. Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. Do not take salt tablets unless under medical supervision. Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing and shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella. Limit sun exposure during the mid-day hours and in places of potential severe exposure such as beaches. Do not leave infants, children or pets in a parked car. Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets and leave the water in a shady area.

If someone does become overheated, try and help them cool off. If their symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour, call 911.

After the unrelenting heat of May and the very anomalously high humidity of June (99th percentile dew point temperatures), the forecast for the first half of July includes very good chances for hotter than normal and more humid than normal. In other words, the trend continues. — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) July 2, 2018

Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. It is the body’s response to an excessive loss of the water and salt contained in sweat. The elderly, people with high blood pressure and people working or exercising in hot environments are more susceptible to heat exhaustion.

Here are warning signs of Heat Exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Paleness

Muscle Cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

EMSA officials lift a “Heat Alert” when dispatchers no longer receive heat related calls in a 24 hour period. Saturday at 3 p.m., EMSA received the last heat call. Then, Sunday at 3 p.m., EMSA was able to officially lift that Heat Alert.