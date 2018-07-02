AT&T outages plague customers across Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***UPDATE***

At 10:22 p.m., an AT&T spokesperson alerted News 4 that "Service should be fixed and operating normally."

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. - Massive AT&T outages across Oklahoma have had internet, television, cellphone, and even landline customers without access to their vital services for most of Monday.

Many customers started seeing the problem around 11 a.m., and it's not just individuals, businesses and government struggling to keep services available to the public. In El Reno, the Canadian County Courthouse and Sheriff's Office are just two facilities affected.

In the courthouse, downed AT&T internet knocked out the courthouse's entire mainframe, rendering the computers inside useless. Employees in the court clerk's office left to do what they can on paper, but unable to docket anything online, causing a backlog for them, and slowing down legal work for customers throughout the state.

"Attorneys, litigants, defendants, defense attorneys, judges, anybody that's doing anything in the legal industry that has anything to do with a case that we have here," said appeals clerk Brad Branch, "so there's going to be a slow down."

The sheriff's office runs its landline phones through AT&T, so calls can't go out. Fortunately, calls can still come in, so dispatchers are able to field emergency calls. But in order to make outgoing calls, dispatchers and deputies are resorting to private cell phones.

Meanwhile, people are taking to social media to voice their frustration with the broad-reaching outage.

An AT&T spokesperson told News 4 the outage came from a broken fiber line, but could not confirm how or where the line had been broken, what areas have been affected, or when service would return to customers.

He said in a statement, “We are aware of a cable issue affecting customers’ service in some parts of Weatherford and the surrounding area. Technicians are on site and working as quickly as possible to restore service.”