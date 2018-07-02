× Doctors warn about wire-bristle grill brushes this Independence Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – Independence Day is only a couple of days away, and that means a lot of Americans will be spending their time around the grill.

The American Medical Association is urging anyone who is cooking on a grill to use caution when using a wire bristle grill brush.

“As the Fourth of July approaches and many of us will be cooking meals for friends and family on our grills, we want to be sure that anyone who cleans their grill with a wire-bristle brush is aware of the possibility that the bristles can break off and stick to the food being cooked. When ingested, wire bristles have been known to cause injury and in some cases lead to a surgical emergency. We urge everyone to take simple precautions to avoid injury and prevent a trip to the emergency department, including wiping the grill down after using it and inspecting it for wire bristles before cooking food,” said AMA President Barbara L. McAneny, M.D. “We wish everyone safe grilling and a healthy holiday!”

Between 2002 and 2014, more than 1,600 patients were rushed to the emergency room due to wire-bristle grill brushes.