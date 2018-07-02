× Education group claims victory after petition to repeal tax hikes tied to teacher pay raises abandoned

OKLAHOMA CITY-The Oklahoma Education Association is claiming victory!

The OEA President, Alicia Preist, declared after she learned the anti-tax group, Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite! was abandoning its efforts to repeal the tax hikes linked to teacher pay raises.

You may remember, the State Supreme Court threw out the groups first petition to repeal the taxes on June 22, saying it was invalid.

Justices said the wording in the original petition was ‘misleading.’

The new deadline for the group to collect more than 41,000 signatures was July 18.

The group admits it doesn’t have enough time to fill the court’s requirement.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite! said it wants to put the education community at ease, as we will not refile a referendum petition to veto the largest tax package passed by the Oklahoma legislature in state history.

Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite! wants to put the education community at ease, as we will not refile a referendum petition to veto the largest tax package passed by the Oklahoma legislature in state history. In spite of the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling the tax package was not tied to the teacher’s pay raises, rising above the narrative the media and the unions pushed stating otherwise was impossible. If a lie is spoken often enough people believe it as truth. The veto referendum was never about the teacher’s pay raise, it was always about the unnecessary and burdensome taxes placed on taxpayers. The deadline for signatures remains the same and with deadlines for filing protests to an additional petition, it does not allow time for a new referendum petition. In an effort to usurp the will of the people and SQ640, Oklahoma’s activist Supreme Court slow walked the decision invalidating the Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite! petition, ignoring the Attorney General’s opinion, using minor technicalities to invalidate the petition. We started with and stand by the Oklahoma Taxpayer Platform and the Oklahoma Taxpayer Pledge. Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite! makes no apologies for standing in the gap and we will continue our mission to be a voice for taxpayers.