EMSA lifts 'Heat Alert' after thunderstorms drop temperatures across the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – After thunderstorms dropped temperatures across the metro on Sunday, officials with EMSA decided to lift the ‘heat alert’ that had been in effect for several days.

On Wednesday afternoon, EMSA officials issued a ‘Heat Alert’ for the Oklahoma City metro after dispatchers received five heat-related emergency calls.

Since it was issued, paramedics responded to 21 complaints of heat-related illnesses. Fortunately, all of the patients are expected to be OK.

Although the ‘heat alert’ is no longer in effect, officials say you should still take precautions when going outdoors.

Officials warn Oklahomans to be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion, which can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures.

Warning signs include the following:

Heavy sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting.

If you plan to be outside, experts say you should:

Avoid hot foods and heavy meals, which add heat to your body.

Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. Do not take salt tablets unless under medical supervision.

Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing. Also, shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella.

Limit sun exposure during mid-day hours and in places of potential severe exposure such as beaches.

Do not leave infants, children or pets in a parked car.

Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.