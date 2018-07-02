× Father riding 2,500 miles to honor son’s memory

The spirit of a young boy who lost his battle with cancer is being kept alive by his father and a dream the pair shared.

Mark Linder’s son, Kevin, died from stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer in 2013. Before his death, the pair dreamed of driving across Route 66.

“Unfortunately, he passed away in 2013 at the age of six, so he was diagnosed with cancer just before he turned three. He fought cancer for three- and-a-half years. He was actually able to beat it twice and the third time it was just too strong,” Linder said.

The dream came from Kevin’s favorite movie, “Cars.”

“We talked as a family about driving Route 66 for years and years but his treatments always got in the way and I could never get enough time off work, so we were just never able to make it happen,” he said.

Now, Mark is attempting to ride the nearly 2,500 miles of Route 66 this summer in an effort to raise money for two pediatric cancer organizations.

He is in the middle of his trip and found his way to Oklahoma.

Kinder is a board member for the non-profit group DC Strong, which aims to raise funds to organize activities for families struggling with pediatric cancer.