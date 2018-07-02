× Firefighters respond to popular Bricktown restaurant following kitchen fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a chaotic scene as a fire broke out at a popular Bricktown restaurant on Sunday night.

Dozens of emergency vehicles rushed to ‘Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill’ in Bricktown.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say the fire started in the kitchen, but firefighters were quickly able to keep it contained to the flue pipe.

The entire restaurant filled with smoke, but customers and employees were able to be safely evacuated.

“It started getting smoky real quick and it was getting hot. I was coming in for a job interview. I kind of just came in and was sitting at a table, just relaxing when you could feel it get hot. And it kinda escalated from there. And everyone started getting pulled out,” said Adam Thomas.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

At this point, there is no word on the extent of the damage.