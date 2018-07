× Firefighters responding to commercial fire in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY- Fire crews are responding to a commercial fire in southeast Oklahoma City.

The fire is in the 5100 block of S. Shields and that street is being closed in both directions.

Several cars appear to be on fire from the initial call and because of that Hazmat is also responding.

KFOR has a crew headed to the scene.

Use our interactive traffic map if you need to look for an alternative route KFOR.com/trafficÂ