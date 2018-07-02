× James Gallogly officially takes over as OU’s president

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma officially has a new president.

In September 2017, longtime university president David Boren announced he would be retiring as president of the university on June 30, 2018.

Boren had served as the university’s president for the past 24 years.

In March, James Gallogly was named the fourteenth president of OU, ending the nationwide search for Boren’s replacement.

“I have known Jim Gallogly for many years. He is a person of exceptional ability and has been a committed supporter of the University. He truly loves the University and our students. He and his wife Janet will be worthy leaders of our University family. Molly and I both wish them well and will do all that we can to help them and the University that means so much to all of us,” Boren said.

OU’s newest president spent most of his career as an executive in the energy industry, but does have strong ties to the university.

He graduated from OU’s law school in 1977, and is a benefactor to the engineering department.