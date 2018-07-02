× Man injured during overnight shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is recovering following a shooting late Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to a possible shooting near S.E. 44th St. and Bryant Ave.

Investigators learned that several people were inside a car and driving around when another car pulled up next to them and fired shots into the vehicle.

The victims drove a couple of blocks away and flagged down people to call for help.

Authorities say one of the bullets hit a man in the stomach, but he is expected to be OK.

A baby was also in the car, but was not injured in the shooting.