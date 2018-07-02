× New OU president announces major changes to executive positions

NORMAN, Okla. – During his first day as the president of the University of Oklahoma, James Gallogly has announced major changes to some executive positions.

According to OU Daily, Gallogly has restructured the executive system, dropping the number of executives reporting to him from 25 to 17.

A release from the university stated that the reorganization is aimed to “streamline reporting, bring in fresh, diverse perspectives, and improve its cost structure.”

“When our university strives to be more efficient and cost effective, college can remain within the reach of more students,” Gallogly said in the release. “During this time of change, we will continue to focus on academic excellence, student success, employee engagement and efficiency. These first steps are needed to help maintain current tuition levels and work toward faculty pay raises.”

Officials say the position of executive vice president for administration and finance has been eliminated. Also, the positions of vice president for government relations and executive director of federal programs will be combined.

“We view this as an excellent opportunity to hire new talent to bring fresh perspectives and improved diversity to our organization,” Gallogly said in the release. “We wish to thank Nick Hathaway, Chris Kuwitzky, Clive Mander, Rowdy Gilbert, Scott Mason and Jonathan Nichols for their service to our university and wish them well in their future endeavors.”