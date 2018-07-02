Oklahoma man found dead in home; victim’s daughter arrested for the crime
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a homicide and believe the suspect in the case may be the victim’s daughter.
Early Sunday morning, Pawnee County deputies and police officers received a 911 call from a home near Mannford.
When officers responded to the home, they found the body of 54-year-old James Starkey.
Officials say it appears that he was murdered.
Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect in the case as the victim’s daughter, 32-year-old Jennifer Starkey.
Starkey was taken to the hospital for injuries that occurred before officers arrived at the scene.
36.291834 -96.706591