× Oklahoma man found dead in home; victim’s daughter arrested for the crime

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a homicide and believe the suspect in the case may be the victim’s daughter.

Early Sunday morning, Pawnee County deputies and police officers received a 911 call from a home near Mannford.

When officers responded to the home, they found the body of 54-year-old James Starkey.

Officials say it appears that he was murdered.

Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect in the case as the victim’s daughter, 32-year-old Jennifer Starkey.

Starkey was taken to the hospital for injuries that occurred before officers arrived at the scene.