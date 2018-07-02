× Oklahoma man killed after being hit along state highway

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a Wyandotte man is dead following a crash on a state highway.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Michael Logan was standing in the middle of the southbound lane of Hwy 10 around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

A 2017 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Hwy 10 and hit Logan, who died at the scene of the crash.

At this point, officials are investigating why Logan was in the roadway and his condition at the time of the accident.