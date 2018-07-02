× Oklahoma State University announces fee increase

STILLWATER, Okla. – College students across the state will be paying more when classes begin next semester.

Last month, the Regional University System of Oklahoma announced that its regents approved tuition increases for five universities.

Officials say students at the following universities will face an increase in tuition and fees from 3.1 % to 5.5%:

Northeastern State University

East Central University

Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Northwestern Oklahoma State University

University of Central Oklahoma.

The tuition and mandatory increases vary by university.

Northeastern State University is facing a 5% increase, East Central University’s increase is 3.1%, while Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Southwestern Oklahoma State University face a 4.9% increase.

Students at the University of Central Oklahoma are facing the largest increase of 5.5%.

Now, several other universities are being added to the list.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education on Thursday approved tuition and fees for each of the state’s colleges and universities. Officials say tuition will increase at 21 of Oklahoma’s 25 higher education institutions.

Oklahoma State University announced that it is increasing its in-state tuition and fees by just over 3%, which will be about a $280 increase from last year.

Only the University of Oklahoma, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Eastern Oklahoma State College and Murray State College did not seek a tuition increase.