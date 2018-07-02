× Oklahomans pay more for gas, cigarettes as tax increase goes into effect

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you think you’re paying more at the gas pump or for a pack of cigarettes, you’re right.

A tax hike that was approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mary Fallin earlier this year has officially gone into effect.

Amid ongoing pressure from education advocates, Gov. Fallin signed HB 1010XX in March.

The $447 million tax package included increasing the state’s oil and gas production tax to 5 percent, $1 tax increase on cigarettes, 6 cent increase on diesel and 3 cent increase on gasoline.

In exchange, it provided the revenue needed for a teacher pay raise.

The tax hikes went into effect on July 1.