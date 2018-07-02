× ‘Red, White and Boom’ free concert and fireworks to celebrate Independence Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – Families across the state can celebrate the Fourth of July in style with the ‘Red, White and Boom’ concert.

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will host a free Independence Day celebration including live music and a fireworks display.

The 12th annual ‘Red, White and Boom’ celebration will occur on Tuesday, July 3 at 8:30 p.m. at State Fair Park. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., parking is free, and entrance to the park is available through gates 5 and 6.

Organizers say the 90-minute concert offers a variety of musical selection for the whole family.

“This free concert, presented as our “Thank you” gift to our entire community, is one of our favorite events of the year. We love providing meaningful opportunities to enjoy great music, and we hope everyone joins us for this wonderful celebration,” said OKC Phil Executive Director Eddie Walker.