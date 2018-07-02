× Report: Nerlens Noel & Thunder Agree to Deal

Sam Presti’s free agent frenzy isn’t slowing down. Presti and free agent center Nerlens Noel have agreed to a two year deal per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Noel has a player option on the second year of the contract. The former first round pick is signed to the veteran’s minimum, but ESPN’s Bobby Marks reports that Noel’s 1.7 million dollar deal will actually cost the Thunder ten million dollars due to OKC being over the salary cap.

A deal cannot be finalized until July 6th.

Noel spent last season in Dallas and for his career has averaged nine points and seven rebounds a game. Noel was taken 6th overall in the 2013 draft by the pelicans before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

OKC made landing Noel a priority this off-season. David Aldridge of TNT reports that Billy Donovan, Paul George and Russell Westbrook all made it a point to contact Noel on Saturday to try to persuade him to join the Thunder.

Noel reportedly chose OKC over the Wizards and Lakers.