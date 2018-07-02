The Latest: Weinstein faces new charges and possible life in prison

NEW YORK – Harvey Weinstein faces new charges alleging a sex crime against a third woman.

On Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced an updated indictment.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” Vance said in a statement. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward.”

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on additional charges, including Predatory Sexual Assault. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward.” https://t.co/hj8G07IofQ — Cyrus Vance, Jr. (@ManhattanDA) July 2, 2018

Despite these new charges, Harvey Weinstein is very optimistic and expects to be “fully vindicated”, according to the Hollywood mogul’s lawyer, Ben Brafman.

Brafman says any actions were consensual and charging Weinstein as a predator “is simply not justified.” The updated indictment alleges Weinstein performed a forcible sex act on the woman in 2006. The new charges join previous ones alleging forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013.

Weinstein is scheduled for arraignment Monday, July 9.

In all, Weinstein now faces six felony charges relating to three women: two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and one count each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape.

Per the D.A., Weinstein faces these new charges: Predatory Sexual Assault, a class A-II felony, 2 counts

Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a class B felony, 2 counts

Rape in the First Degree, a class B felony, 1 count

Rape in the Third Degree, a class E felony, 1 count — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 2, 2018

If convicted, the felony predatory sexual assault charges carry a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.