The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Raising Funds to Purchase Bicycles for Needy Children at Christmas
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Women’s Auxiliary is kicking off their 13th annual Buck$ 4 Bikes fundraiser in July for Cleveland and Oklahoma counties in anticipation of Christmas.
Beginning July 2, over 100 countertop red kettles will be distributed to area businesses to collect donations. The Buck$ 4 Bikes program was founded in 2006 to help families in need at Christmas. “In 2017, 1,350 children wished for a bike and 1,350 received one thanks to the generosity of Central Oklahomans,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander. “It is so heartwarming to see how individuals come together to make a child’s wish come true, from those who make a donation to the program and to those who come together each year to assemble the bikes at Christmas.”
The 2018 Buck$ 4 Bikes program goal is to raise $50,000 to purchase bikes this holiday season for needy boys and girls. “This year, we have raised over $10,000 to purchase bicycles. We still have a way to go in achieving this year’s goal,” said Major Ellis. The deadline for this year’s campaign is August 31st. Every penny donated to this cause will go to the purchase of a new Huffy bicycle with prices ranging from $34 to $57. “This year should mark the 10,000th bike to be handed out,” said D’Anna Pulliam, Buck$ 4 Bikes committee chair. “I am extremely pleased that FedEx has confirmed free delivery once again this year of bicycles and our friends at Oklahoma Bicycle Society will be providing a new helmet for each bike purchased.”
Donations may be made by visiting one of the area businesses below before August 6th:
ADG Architecture
Advance Chiropractic
Advantage Banks
Alray’s Cleaners
Al’s Bicycle on N. MacArthur
All Arvest Bank locations
BancFirst locations in Del City, I-240, Hiawassee & NE 23rd, Harrah
Bandana Reds Diner
Beauty Mark Salon
Celestial Cycles
Coffee Slingers
Cuppies & Joe
Del Rancho in Midwest City
Fellers-Snider Law Office
First Bethany Bank locations
All First National Bank of MWC locations
Foxx Pools
Game HQ
Greenway Plaza Tag Agency
H&H Gun Range & Café
Heritage Lanes Bowling Center
Homeland, located on NW 122nd
Jasco
Java 39 J’s Hallmark Stores
Liberty Mutual
Maccini Construction
Midwest City YMCA
Napoleon Deli
Okay Yeah Coffee Shop
Old Dominion Freight Lines
Pace Butler Corporation
Paris Plaza 66 Convenience Store
Platinum Beauty Salon
Pro Bikes
Quail Creek Bank
RCB Bank – Downtown OKC & N. Western locations only
Schlegel Bikes
Swiss Cleaners
TBS
The Blue Bean
The Buzz Coffee Shop
The Enchanted Cottage
Tilted Tulip Clothing Boutique
Tinker Tag Agency
Totally Tickets
Veritiv
Wheeler Dealer Bicycle
Wilshire Gun Range & Café
Donations may also be made by mailing a check to:
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary
Attn: Major Susan Ellis
1001 N. Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Memo: Buck$ 4 Bikes
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. Nearly 183,000 Oklahomans receive assistance from The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. About 83 cents of every dollar raised is used to support those services. For more information, go to http://www.salvationarmyokcac.org. The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma is a proud partner agency of the United Way of Central Oklahoma.