The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Raising Funds to Purchase Bicycles for Needy Children at Christmas

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Women’s Auxiliary is kicking off their 13th annual Buck$ 4 Bikes fundraiser in July for Cleveland and Oklahoma counties in anticipation of Christmas.

Beginning July 2, over 100 countertop red kettles will be distributed to area businesses to collect donations. The Buck$ 4 Bikes program was founded in 2006 to help families in need at Christmas. “In 2017, 1,350 children wished for a bike and 1,350 received one thanks to the generosity of Central Oklahomans,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander. “It is so heartwarming to see how individuals come together to make a child’s wish come true, from those who make a donation to the program and to those who come together each year to assemble the bikes at Christmas.”

The 2018 Buck$ 4 Bikes program goal is to raise $50,000 to purchase bikes this holiday season for needy boys and girls. “This year, we have raised over $10,000 to purchase bicycles. We still have a way to go in achieving this year’s goal,” said Major Ellis. The deadline for this year’s campaign is August 31st. Every penny donated to this cause will go to the purchase of a new Huffy bicycle with prices ranging from $34 to $57. “This year should mark the 10,000th bike to be handed out,” said D’Anna Pulliam, Buck$ 4 Bikes committee chair. “I am extremely pleased that FedEx has confirmed free delivery once again this year of bicycles and our friends at Oklahoma Bicycle Society will be providing a new helmet for each bike purchased.”

Donations may be made by visiting one of the area businesses below before August 6th:

ADG Architecture

Advance Chiropractic

Advantage Banks

Alray’s Cleaners

Al’s Bicycle on N. MacArthur

All Arvest Bank locations

BancFirst locations in Del City, I-240, Hiawassee & NE 23rd, Harrah

Bandana Reds Diner

Beauty Mark Salon

Celestial Cycles

Coffee Slingers

Cuppies & Joe

Del Rancho in Midwest City

Fellers-Snider Law Office

First Bethany Bank locations

All First National Bank of MWC locations

Foxx Pools

Game HQ

Greenway Plaza Tag Agency

H&H Gun Range & Café

Heritage Lanes Bowling Center

Homeland, located on NW 122nd

Jasco

Java 39 J’s Hallmark Stores

Liberty Mutual

Maccini Construction

Midwest City YMCA

Napoleon Deli

Okay Yeah Coffee Shop

Old Dominion Freight Lines

Pace Butler Corporation

Paris Plaza 66 Convenience Store

Platinum Beauty Salon

Pro Bikes

Quail Creek Bank

RCB Bank – Downtown OKC & N. Western locations only

Schlegel Bikes

Swiss Cleaners

TBS

The Blue Bean

The Buzz Coffee Shop

The Enchanted Cottage

Tilted Tulip Clothing Boutique

Tinker Tag Agency

Totally Tickets

Veritiv

Wheeler Dealer Bicycle

Wilshire Gun Range & Café

Donations may also be made by mailing a check to:

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary

Attn: Major Susan Ellis

1001 N. Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Memo: Buck$ 4 Bikes

About The Salvation Army

