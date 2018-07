OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re planning to fly this Independence Day, officials warn that you should be patient.

From now until July 9, officials from Will Rogers World Airport expect to screen nearly 87,000.

Travelers are reminded to arrive early and be ready for long lines, especially at security checkpoints.

In fact, the TSA predicts this Fourth of July travel period will be one of the busiest on record.

Will you be flying for the #FourthofJuly holiday? Remember to pack properly, arrive early, and follow the instructions provided by our TSA officers. #SummerTravel pic.twitter.com/k2mMcfs24y — TSA (@TSA) June 26, 2018