Two arrested after man found stabbed to death in Oologah

OOLOGAH, Okla. – One man is dead and two suspects are behind bars as investigators continue to piece together a chaotic scene in Oologah.

On Saturday, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man who was found on the ground with stab wounds.

Deputies say the victim was stabbed near his heart and above his eyebrow.

According to officials, a neighbor tried to help but it was too late.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested Robert Craft and Elizabeth Rowlings.

At this point, officials have not released the charges they are facing. Also, the victim’s identity has not been released.