Armed burglars steal cars off south Oklahoma City lot

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two armed men broke into a south Oklahoma City car dealership and took off with cars, keys and safes.

“The gate was open, the door was open, everything was just all over the place,” said Jesus Soto, owner of 2Guys Autos.

Soto saw the scene Monday morning when he got to work. Sunday night, the lot had been burglarized – and it’s all caught on camera.

The criminals come and go four times between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

“They came in, picked the lock, broke into the office, they took two safes, a pair of shoes, all the keys and they ended up making out with three vehicles,” said Soto.

One of those vehicles was found a couple of blocks away, but a Chevy Malibu and VW Bug are still missing.

Soto says it’s not the first time 2Guys has been hit.

“Tires, rims, stereo, it’s never been where they’ve tookin vehicles,” he told News 4.

The video clearly shows the suspects were armed.

“You can see a gun in the video. He has a knife, pretty dangerous guys. They knew what they were doing,” said Soto.

He says he’s happy to have the surveillance system to catch these criminals on tape, but the theft is tough to swallow.

“It hurts us very badly. It sets us back quite a bit. We’re pretty down on it right now, hopefully they catch him,” Soto said.