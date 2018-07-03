Athletic spa hiring 300 workers for new gym resort club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Mega, athletic spa Life Time is coming to Oklahoma City.

Life Time is a massive athletic resort; part gym, part spa, part yoga studio.

Construction on the Quail Springs Mall area complex is underway.

Life Time is expected to open by the end of summer.

The company is looking to fill hundreds of positions.

Life Time General Manager Tim King, encourages all qualified applicants to attend an upcoming job fair.

Life Time is also hosting two days of auditions for yoga, cycling and studio instructors.

The country club-style, fitness, family recreation, tennis, spa and athletic resort is hiring full-time and part-time workers positions in the Lifespa, Lifecafe, Kids Academy, member services, aquatics, facility operations, personal training and tennis areas.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume and dress professionally to meet the club`s leadership team and discuss employment opportunities.

Life Time Job Fair

Saturday July 14th, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waterford Hotel, 6300 Waterford Blvd.

Life Time Instructor Auditions

Friday July 20th, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday July 21st, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Waterford Hotel, 6300 Waterford Blvd.

Life Time has provided more specific details about auditions here.