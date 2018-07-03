× Celebrate in style: Fourth of July fireworks displays across the state

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many families will be celebrating the Fourth of July in the middle of the week this year, officials say you won’t have to go far in order to find a fireworks display in the metro.

Bethany: The Bethany Freedom Parade will kick off the day at 10 a.m. The parade will head west on N.W. 39th and College then head south onto Rockwell. It will turn west on N.W. 36th and end at Eldon Lyon Park. Eldon Lyon Park festivities begin at 4 p.m. They will have food trucks, pop-up shops, live music and a fireworks display at 9:55 p.m.

Concho: Lucky Star Casino will host a a family-friendly event including a fireworks display. Their fireworks will begin after sunset.

Cushing: Cushing’s July 4th Parade and Celebration begins at 10 a.m with a parade. Activities and fireworks will follow in Cushing Memorial Park. There will be a car show, face painting, watermelon and hot dog eating contest, food and drink vendors, and free swimming at the Memorial Pool.

Edmond: Liberty Fest will take place in the heart of Edmond off of W. Covell Road between Santa Fe Avenue and North Kelley in Mitch Park. The festivities start at 4 p.m. There will be free watermelon, rides and inflatables, music, games, and family entertainment. Fireworks will be set off in Hafer Park.

Meeker: Country Faith Church of the Nazarene might have what you’re looking for if you need something to do in Meeker, Oklahoma. Their festivities begin at 6 p.m. They will have a movie, watermelon, snow-cones, and will conclude the night with fireworks.

Midwest City: A Tribute to Liberty will take place at 6 p.m. in Joe B. Barnes Regional Park, off of East Reno Ave. in Midwest City. Families are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs. There will be food trucks during the evening. The fireworks display will begin around 9:45 p.m.

Moore: A Celebration in the Heartland will take place off of NE 12th Street in Buck Thomas Park between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. They will have local food trucks, a car show, music, children’s activities, and more. Fireworks should start around 9:45 p.m.

Norman: Norman’s celebration kicks off at 2 p.m. with a cornhole tournament, kids activities, helicopter rides, and more. They will have events all day and end with a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.

Oklahoma City: The Fourth of July kicks off with the ‘Red, White and Boom’ celebration on Tuesday night at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. Guests will be treated to a free concert by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic before a large fireworks display. Admission is free and the concert begins at 8:30 p.m. If you want to celebrate on the fourth, the Fourth Fest at RIVERSPORT Rapids and Adventures near downtown Oklahoma City will put on a huge show for guests, beginning at 9:45 p.m.

Pauls Valley: Pauls Valley will have a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. It will be at Wacker Park. ARC Pyrotechnics is hosting the event.

Piedmont: Piedmond Freedom Fest kicks off at 5 p.m. There will be tons of activities and fireworks after dark. Parking is available on the north side of the Piedmont First Baptist Church or at the Round Up Club, if it isn’t muddy. Fireworks will be set off on the east side of Piedmont Road.

Stillwater: The Chickasaw Boomer Blast Fireworks Show will take place on Boomer Lake in Stillwater at 7 p.m. Guests can bring lawn chairs, play at the splash pad, and watch the fireworks that begin at 9:35 p.m. Parking is available at Pioneer Stadium, Cimarron Plaza and along public streets. They will also have a shuttle service to the park. These services will be available to and from the Pioneer Stadium to Boomer Lake’s south entrance on Lakeview. The shuttle rides begin at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be available between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sulphur: Sulphur kicks off their celebration at 6 p.m. Activities will be around the Artesian Hotel. Muskogee Street will be closed for the evening’s activities but the Artesian parking garage will remain open. Seating will not be provided, so guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Tuttle: Tuttle will be putting on a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. It will take place at Shrock Park off of Main street and N. Gregory Road.

Watonga: Watonga is kicking it into gear with the Chad Todd Band at 7 p.m. at Huff Lorang Park. After the show, a fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m.

Yukon: Yukon’s Freedom Fest begins July 3rd in the evening, but continues into an all day event on the Fourth of July. There is a plethora of activities including five free concerts, a children’s parade, kids activities, three BMX stunt shows, a car show, hot dog eating contest, free watermelon, and much more.