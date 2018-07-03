× City officials seeking volunteers for lead, copper testing in homes

OKLAHOMA CITY – City officials say their utilities department is offering free lead and copper testing for water customers who have lead water service lines on their property.

Customers eligible for testing include those with houses built before 1960, and/or those who have confirmed lead service lines on their property.

Residents who get their water from private wells do not qualify.

To find out if you have lead lines, hire a private plumber to inspect your service lines, or test the lines yourself. City officials say lead lines are dull gray in color and the metal is soft enough that you can easily scratch it with a coin or key.

City staff will deliver a testing kit to eligible households. Residents are advised to collect water according to the instructions on the testing kit, and city staff will pick it up within 48 hours. The test results will be added to a database with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, so the city can track homes known to have lead piping. Each participating customer will receive a letter with the test results.

To request testing, call (405) 297-3483 or email water@okc.gov.

For more information about lead pipes or the city’s lead testing program, click here.