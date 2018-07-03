Contraband confiscated after bag unsuccessfully thrown over Oklahoma prison wall

GRANITE, Okla. – Officials made a large bust after someone attempted to throw a bag full of contraband items over the wall at the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite.

Last week, authorities say someone “tried to a throw a bag over the wall at the 108-year-old prison for a group of inmates waiting to receive the bag on the other side.”

However, the bag did not clear the razor wire and was snagged.

Officials say the inmates then piled up the objects at the base of the wall underneath in an attempt to reach the bag. They also made a large rope out of sheets, tossed it up and tried to pull the bag down, but did not succeed.

According to officials, correctional officers watched it happen and took the bag down, confiscating it.

Inside the bag, officers found three bottles of whiskey, a half-pound of meth, one-third of a pound of marijuana, Tylenol with codeine, cellphones, lighters, a gray t-shirt and Newport cigarettes.