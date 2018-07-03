× EMSA unveils ‘Support Our Troops ambulance

OKLAHOMA CITY – The next time you hear ambulance sirens nearby, you may notice a big change in the appearance of the vehicle.

On Tuesday, EMSA unveiled its new “Support Our Troops” ambulance.

The ambulance is wrapped in pixelated camouflage to honor the various branches of the military, as well as the men and women who have served in the armed forces.

EMSA currently employs more than 40 medics and team members with previous military experience. At this time, four EMSA team member are on active duty.

The new ambulance will respond to its first emergency call on Independence Day.