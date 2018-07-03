Fans 4 Oklahomans: Real estate agents do their part to keep families cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Entrepreneur Jeff Langum and his rockstar crew from ERA Courtyard Real Estate are dreaming big!

“We were able to get what's close to 200 fans now,” he said.

And that number is expected to grow by at least another 50!

“Vendors have brought them in, agents have brought them in,” he said. “We've had partners, clients.”

Mortgage lender, Dustin Belden, saw ERA's flier on social media and dropped by with five fans.

“I also shared the Facebook page,” he said. “This is all I could do today.”

His timing was fantastic.

Remember all of those fans we collected the other day outside Rococo Restaurant?

They're all gone!

Reinforcements on the way, but it's likely these won't last long either.

Last year, we were able to distribute 1,200 fans and with this record heat, we have at least 200 more families who will be blessed by this wonderful gift,” said Major Susan Ellis, Salvation Army area commander.

Our campaign getting a major boost from a group of realtors motivated by something so much bigger than themselves.

Agent Terri Richards collected about 70 fans with the help of family, friends, and others.

“I can't imagine in our weather when it gets hot and thick, not having AC or not being able to afford to turn it on.”

You can drop off a new fan at the Salvation Army's Center of Hope at 1001 N. Pennsylvania during normal business hours.