“I’ll do anything for them,” Kind 10-year-old wishing for a home, family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Jerimiah is playful, very polite and a sweet boy who will make you laugh.

He went under DHS custody three years ago and is hoping someone will open their heart and home to him.

Jerimiah loves video games and swimming at the YMCA, but says he would like to go fishing one day.

"I would like to ride on a horse," Jerimiah said.

When he's not dreaming of fun activities to do, he is reading about them.

"I like to read adventure stories," he said.

It's one of his favorite pastimes, and he is currently immersed in a series called "Underworlds."

"They fight monsters and this boy is trying to find his friend," he said.

This 10-year-old is a delight to be around, but he says he's had a tough time at the group home where he currently lives.

"I want to be adopted because I get beat up in my group home," he said.

A terrible situation that his adoption worker says they are working to fix.

He also wants to be adopted before time runs out. Something you'd never think a 10-year-old would think about.

"Cuz by the time I'm 18, I might not be adopted by then and I don't want that to happen to me,” Jerimiah said. "And I don't want to be in a group home until I'm 18."

He'd love a home with brothers and sisters and pets.

"There would be a nice woman. There would be a nice husband. There would be nice kids. There would be pets,” he said. "I'll do anything for them."

A sweet and loving boy looking for a place to call home.

For more information, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-2979 or visit https://okfosters.org/.

“A Place To Call Home” is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.