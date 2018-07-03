Man accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman is facing 7 charges

Heat advisory issued for northeastern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who allegedly broke into an elderly woman’s home and sexually assaulted her is facing seven charges.

Last month, authorities were called to a home in Mesta Park following a reported break-in and assault.

Authorities say the elderly woman who lives at the home told investigators that she awoke to hearing a man in her home, and said she was then sexually assaulted.

The victim was able to provide details of her attacker to a sketch artist, who released a sketch of the suspect.

Last week, police arrested 57-year-old Edward Lee Carter for the crime.

According to court documents, Carter is facing seven charges related to the crime.

He was arrested on complaints of rape by instrumentation, first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, robbery by force or fear and two counts of forcible sodomy.