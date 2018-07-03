Man arrested for first-degree murder in connection to 8-month-old baby’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an 8-month-old little girl is dead, and her mother’s boyfriend is behind bars in connection with her murder.

On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to a home in the 5000 block of Crosby Dr. to check on the welfare of a child.

When police arrived at the home, they realized 8-month-old Amilia Tuell was critically injured.

The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital, but officials say she died from her injuries on Monday.

Investigators say Tuell was in the care of 22-year-old Michael Lee Bradley, her mother’s boyfriend, when her injuries occurred.

Bradley was arrested on a complaint of child abuse and was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.

Following the baby’s death, that charge has been amended to first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.