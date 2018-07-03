× Man in critical condition after being pulled from creek at Oklahoma state park

WILBURTON, Okla. – Authorities say a man is in critical condition after being rescued from a creek at an Oklahoma state park.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, a passerby was driving near the Deep Ford Creek in Robber’s Cave State Park when the driver spotted a man bobbing up and down.

At that point, investigators say the witnesses realized the man was struggling to swim and called for help.

Life guards and other civilians jumped in the water and started to pull 44-year-old Jared Wilson to shore.

While being pulled to shore, authorities say Wilson’s actions caused the life guard and civilians to struggle.

Two deputies arrived at the creek and also jumped in the water to help get Wilson to shore.

Wilson was rushed to a nearby hospital before he was flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.