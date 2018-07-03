No charges to be filed after Oklahoma woman killed by pack of dogs

ARDMORE, Okla. – No charges will be filed in the death of an Oklahoma woman, who died after being attacked by a pack of dogs.

Tracy Garcia, 52, was near her Ardmore home on May 7 when a pack of seven dogs attacked her, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. She later died at the hospital.

“From what it appeared, about seven dogs had attacked her,” said Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant.

As first responders on the scene tried to help the woman, the dogs turned on them.

“Unfortunately, yes. We had to shoot one dog,” Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant told KFOR. “It did charge our deputies and to protect our deputies, as well as the medical personnel, we did have to put down a dog.”

The sheriff says the remaining dogs were euthanized.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The dogs were all dachshund mixes, according to Ardmore Animal Shelter’s euthanasia technician Amanda Dinwiddie. Six of the dogs are believed to be standard dachshund and terrier mixes, and one of the dogs was a standard dachshund border collie mix. The dogs ranged in age from 1 to 3-years-old.

“A predominant breed in these dogs is definitely standard dachshund,” Dinwiddie said. “They have really noticeable characteristics like their knobby legs, knees, very short legged dogs and their coats.”

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office released its findings following Garcia's autopsy.

The medical examiner ruled Garcia's death an accident, and officials say no charges will be filed in the case.

"When it becomes criminal is if you have a dangerous dog, one that's bitten someone before and causes severe injury and the owner is not keeping that dog in a proper enclosure and they attacked someone else and caused their death," Carter County District Attorney Craig Ladd said.

Ladd told KXII that there was no evidence that the dogs had attacked anyone before, and they were considered strays.