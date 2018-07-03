× OKC Zoo offering free admission for Sales Tax Appreciation Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo if offering free admission for the 28th anniversary of Sales Tax Appreciation Day.

This year marks the 28th anniversary of the 1/8 of a cent dedicated sales tax passed in 1990 for the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Graden.

To celebrate, the zoo is offering free admission to guests on July 10.

“We are extremely grateful to the people of Oklahoma City for their ongoing commitment to the Zoo. It’s a commitment we take seriously. We work constantly to ensure the Zoo provides a world class experience to guests, creates meaningful educational experiences and supports conservation efforts that protect wildlife and wild places for future generations.” said Dwight Lawson, executive director/CEO.

Regular prices apply for all rides and attractions.

