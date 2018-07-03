Oklahoma community mourning loss of beloved first-grade teacher

MANNFORD, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.

Dana Woodson had been a first-grade teacher at Mannford Elementary School for the past 26 years.

“She took your kid under her wing,” Elizabeth Collins, whose children were in her classes, said. “She was like another mom to all her kids.”

Families say Woodson was known for connecting with her students and even attended their sporting events during her spare time.

“No other teacher had ever put that much emphasis on their student’s lives to come to see them play a sport that they love or anything that they love,” Collins said.

Sadly, officials say no other child will ever be in Woodson’s class following a deadly crash this past weekend.

Troopers say Woodson was heading west on Waterloo Rd. in Logan County and failed to stop at a red light. They say she was struck by a dump truck heading north on Hwy 74 and was pushed into a stopped tractor-trailer.

Sadly, she died from her injuries.

“I got calls of, ‘Oh my goodness, please tell me this isn’t true,'” Josh Pierce, principal at Mannford Elementary, told KJRH.

“I dropped [my daughter] off at daycare and she’s crying,” Collins said.

Woodson’s memorial service is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.