Oklahoma officer injured while responding to disturbance call, suspect shot

LAWTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma police officer is recovering after being attacked while responding to a disturbance call in Lawton.

Officials with the Lawton Police Department tell KSWO that officers were called to the 1400 block of N.W. Taylor around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they were met by a man carrying a knife.

Authorities say one officer was injured during the confrontation, and the suspect was shot.

The officer’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening, and an update on the suspect has not been released.