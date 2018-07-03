× Police: Girl home alone when thieves kick down door

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into an apartment while a 17-year-old girl was home alone.

Officers responded to a burglary call from a 17-year-old girl at an apartment complex near N.W. 12th and Meridian on Monday.

“The victim was inside the apartment and that’s when she said she heard a noise and came out and saw that the door had been kicked in and there were several men inside her apartment,” Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

According to the police report, the victim shouted at them and all but one of the suspects left.

The victim was able to run upstairs and grab her cellphone, when she ran into the remaining suspect who was carrying her mother’s jewelry box.

“While he was distracted, she was able to run outside and call 911. Now, the man spoke to her as if he knew her,” Morgan said. “He even yelled at her from the upstairs bedroom, out of the window as she was outside calling 911.”

That suspect, Dontavis McIntyre, claimed to know her mom, but the victim told police she didn’t recognize him.

McIntyre was booked into jail on burglary charges.