Police investigating crash that claimed life of man in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities say one man is dead and several others were injured in an accident involving several vehicles.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to an injury accident involving multiple vehicles in the 7300 block of N.E. 23rd St. in Midwest City.

Investigators say 65-year-old Kenneth Akins was stopped in the center turn lane of N.E. 23rd, and was attempting to turn left into his workplace, the District 1 Oklahoma County Maintenance Facility.

While he was waiting for a safe time to turn, authorities say 46-year-old Dia Russell-Smith was heading eastbound on N.E. 23rd St. and hit the back of Akins’ vehicle.

The force sent Akins across both eastbound lanes of traffic and onto the shoulder. Smith’s vehicle went into the westbound lanes of traffic and was hit by another vehicle. The third vehicle was then struck from behind.

Authorities say Akins was still conscious when they arrived, but he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Smith was also taken to a local hospital with significant injuries. The other individuals involved in the accident suffered minor injuries.

While officials are still investigating the crash, Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes says charges could be filed in the case.

Witnesses reported that Smith was “driving erratic” at times, and was speeding when she hit Akins’ vehicle.

“Our fatality accident squad is completing the investigation and are awaiting toxicology results on Smith,” Chief Brandon Clabes said. “Once all facts are obtained including the “black box” data from both vehicles, the information with be presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office for review and any possible charges.”