Police investigating suspicious death after man’s body found in creek

VALLEY BROOK, Okla. – Police are investigating after a body was found in a creek.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call about a possible dead body found in the 6500 block of Anderson.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man dead in the creek.

Michael Stamp with the Valley Brook Police Department says they are treating the death as suspicious.

“We are treating it as suspicious. It doesn’t look normal. It’s certainly not in a normal location,” Stamp told News 4.

The man is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

Officials are still investigating. The cause of death is unknown at this time.