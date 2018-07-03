× Police searching for burglars accused of ‘maliciously’ damaging Oklahoma church

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Authorities in Grady County are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for breaking into an Oklahoma church.

On June 30, officials with the Chickasha Police Department say someone broke into the First Assembly of God Church, located in the 3300 block of S. 16th St.

After breaking into the church, investigators say the vandals “maliciously caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the church.” In addition to damaging the church, the alleged suspects also stole several electronics.

At this point, officials say it is going to take a while to return the church to normal operations.

This is the second incident of this type this week.

If you have any information on the crime, call Grady County CrimeStoppers at (405) 224-TIPS or call the Chickasha Police Department at (405) 222-6050.