SW OKC house catches fire after resident tries to light cigarette with propane fire torch

OKLAHOMA CITY - Fires caused by cigarettes are nothing new, but Oklahoma City firefighters say the way one was caused Tuesday afternoon was quite unusual.

They were called to the home near SW 23rd and Kentucky around noon after they say one of the men inside tried to light his cigarette with a propane fire torch.

"They actually tried to utilize a propane fire torch to light a cigarette. The torch fell apart and caught the house on fire. Started with a couch being on fire first and then it spread from there,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

"When we arrived on scene, we had smoke showing from front door and it was coming out pretty heavy dark smoke coming out the front door,” said Battalion Chief Greg Lindsay.

Firefighters quickly realized two men were still inside trying to put the fire out themselves with a garden hose.

"One of the other occupants called 911 and while the other person was inside trying to put the fire out. And then he went back in to try to get that other person to come out and let them know the fire department was on the way. But at the time we got here, they were both inside trying to put the fire out,” said Chief Lindsay.

Firefighters say there was a lot of fuel for the fire inside the house, saying in some places there were items literally stacked all the way to the ceiling.

"Anything that's got foam cushioning catches on fire. It's almost like it's a solid form of gasoline and it burns really fast and produces a lot of heat and that makes it transfer to other things that are in the room,” said Chief Lindsay.

Both of the men who were inside the home were checked out on scene by paramedics but said they did not want to be transported to the hospital.

"They had soot in their nostrils and in their mouth and that's a good indication that they probably breathed in more smoke than they should have,” said Chief Lindsay.

Firefighters estimated there was about $12,000 dollars in damage done to the home.

They say there were no working smoke detectors in the house.